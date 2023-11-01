Be Seen on Halloween: Look Again, CO!

Halloween tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters (COLO) – Tomorrow is Halloween, and the Colorado State Patrol wants motorists and pedestrians to do their part as they share the road for an evening of trick-or-treating and fun. According to statewide statistics, 2022 was a record-setting year for pedestrian fatalities with 111 people killed on Colorado roadways, representing 15% of the state’s total traffic fatalities. “Kids love the magic of Halloween, so we all need to do our part to ensure they are practicing road and pedestrian safety,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Talk to your older kids and go with your younger ones. Being a good role model by crossing at intersections and wearing something bright shows them they can have fun and also do it safely.” Drivers are also asked to stay alert for pedestrians and follow the following tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA): Drive slowly around neighborhoods and residential streets, even if you don’t see trick-or-treaters around.

Don’t drink and drive. Don’t drive high.

Watch for children who may dart out into the street, and always yield to pedestrians. If you see one child, there are likely to be more who are ready to cross.

When driving, ensure your headlights are on—not just your daytime running lights.

Try to park in a spot where you won’t need to back up. But if you must, have an adult outside to make sure no children are in the way of your vehicle when you do.

Don’t use a cell phone, adjust your vehicle controls or eat while driving. Pull over safely to do all of those things, if necessary. Troopers continue to take a low-tolerance approach to the top fatal crash factors, including lane violations while launching a yearlong campaign called “Drive Safe.” This campaign reminds people to control their lane position based on their current driving environment.