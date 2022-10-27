ATF and the Denver Police Department seek public’s help

Denver, Colorado — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Denver Police Department, are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the April 8th, 2022, murders of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.

The murders occurred in the 3700 block of North Peoria Street in Denver. It is believed the suspects are three to four young men known to law enforcement, however, more information is needed to bring charges against them.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to *protected email* or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips . Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com .