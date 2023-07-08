Arrest warrant issued for father of four missing children

CENTENNIAL – Arapahoe Sheriff Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for violation of a child custody order for Howard Myles, 47, the father of four children, ages 4-9, who have been missing from Centennial, Colorado since June 30. Investigators believe Myles took the children and may be headed to Louisiana where they are from. They also believe the children’s mother, Clarissa Gardette, is with them. There are active warrants for her arrest as well.

The children were living in a foster care home and Howard Myles had a weekend visit with them, per court order. He picked up the children at 3:45 p.m. on June 30 and was supposed return them on July 2, but failed to show up. Gardette has supervised visits only.

Investigators are actively looking for Myles and Gardette in conjunction with the above warrants and to return the children to safety. The children are believed to be in immediate danger due to a history of neglect, child abuse, drugs, domestic violence, weapons charges and previous dangerous situations they have been placed in.

Investigators are also releasing new photos of the children and their parents, in hopes the public will recognize them and contact their local law enforcement agency. Investigators believe Myles may be headed out of state with the children. He has ties to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana, as well as Dallas, Texas.

On July 2, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert with descriptions of the children, their father and the vehicle they may be in. If you have any information on this crime, please call our dispatch center at 303-795-4711 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 720-913-STOP (720-913-7867). You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.