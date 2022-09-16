ArapCo seeks applicants for Citizen Redistricting Advisory Committee

LITTLETON — Arapahoe County will redraw boundaries for county commissioner districts in 2023.

To assist with the process, the county is seeking residents to serve on a Citizen Redistricting Advisory Committee that will help solicit public input and feedback and help draw proposed at least three draft district maps for consideration by the Board of County Commissioners. The process will last 10 months, from December 2022 to September 2023.

Serving on a county committee can be a rewarding process. Applicants should be aware that committee members are expected to hold themselves to a high standard of privacy.

Time commitments and a complete list of requirements are below. To apply, visit arapahoegov.com.

Background

Under state law, boundaries for county commissioner districts must be redrawn every 10 years based on the most recent U.S. Census. Because of a nationwide delay in states receiving the 2020 data, the Colorado State Legislature delayed the process for counties until 2023 to allow time to analyze it and prepare to redistrict. The new districts will be in effect for the 2024 election.

Nine members are required for the committee: Three Democrats, three Republicans and three unaffiliated voters. Their voter registration must not have changed since the 2020 General Election, and all committee members must be Arapahoe County residents.

Applicants will be interviewed by the Board of County Commissioners and selected based on:

• party affiliation;

• civic interest;

• willingness to listen to, respect and understand diverse viewpoints;

• experience working with others to reach outcomes or decisions;

• commitment to a fair and equitable process;

• geographic and demographic diversity; and

• commitment to attending all meetings as required by law.

Time Commitment

• Limited, 10-month appointment from December 2022 through September 2023;

• monthly meetings (60-90 minutes each), beginning in December;

• potential for bi-monthly meetings (60 minutes each), if necessary;

• a minimum of three public engagement events over 10 months (60-90 minutes each); and

• unless otherwise specified, applicants should expect to attend all meetings in person.

Role and Responsibilities

Consistent with state statute, commissioners create and present at least three proposed county commissioner district maps to the county commissioners for consideration. They must:

• understand requirements, data and context to make recommendations;

• provide input and direction to staff to draw initial maps for consideration in open meetings;

• provide input on the proposed public engagement plan in open meetings;

• participate in open advisory committee meetings;

• advocate for resident engagement in the process;

• review public feedback and provide direction to staff on incorporating the input into map revisions;

• present recommendations to the county commissioner in open meetings;

• recognize that members cannot engage in any discussion of this process with anyone outside of the established public process. Any discussions, “side conversations,” or requests for feedback cannot occur with any elected officials, political party officials, peers, staff or colleagues on this topic outside of scheduled public meetings;

• conduct oneself in accordance with group norms;

• recognize that all work is subject to Colorado Open Records Act requirements, including correspondence, work product and communications between and among colleagues and staff; and

• be willing to submit to a background check.