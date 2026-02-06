ArapCo Safety Plan

Arapahoe County is updating its Comprehensive Safety Action Plan (CSAP) to make travel safer for everyone who lives, works, or drives in unincorporated communities—and your input will help shape the final plan.

The CSAP identifies where safety improvements are most needed across the County’s transportation network and helps guide future investments that directly affect how you get around.

Whether you walk, bike, roll, ride transit, or drive, your perspective matters. The County’s final comment period begins Feb. 9, and you can share feedback online at www.arapahoeco.gov/safetyplan through March 2. This is your chance to weigh in on recommended safety strategies, projects, and priorities.

You can also learn more and share feedback in person at two meetings during the second week of February:

Transit Oriented Communities Open House – Federal Area Enclave – 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Thersa Dando Meeting Room at the Sheridan Library, 3425 W. Oxford Ave., in Denver.

Eastern Arapahoe County CSAP Open House – 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at Kelver Library, 585 S Main Street, in Byers.

Earlier this year, you helped identify locations where travel feels unsafe. The project team is now analyzing crash data and roadway conditions to pinpoint high-risk areas and focus on strategies that reduce serious injuries and save lives.

The updated plan follows the Safe System Approach, which emphasizes designing streets and transportation systems that anticipate human error and reduce the severity of crashes when they occur.

To update the plan, County staff are working with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and the Denver Regional Council of Governments.

To learn more about the Comprehensive Safety Action Plan and to share additional feedback starting Feb. 9, visit www.arapahoeco.gov/safetyplan.

Submit questions to Project Manager Steven Buckley at *protected email* or call 720-874-6516.