ArapCo Commissioner Fields to Host “Water Matters: A Community Conversation” in Aurora

State legislators, water officials plan discussion of Colorado’s water future

LITTLETON — Arapahoe County District 5 Commissioner Rhonda Fields will host Water Matters: A Community Conversation, a community forum on the challenges shaping Colorado’s water future.

Attendees will hear from water experts and elected leaders on water supply, conservation, planning, and the policies that affect local communities. The event offers residents a chance to learn more, ask questions, and take part in the conversation about one of the community’s most important resources.

WHAT: Water Matters, A Community Conversation

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 1

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: CentrePoint Plaza, Littleton Room, 14980 E. Alameda Drive, Aurora

WHO:

Commissioner Rhonda Fields, state legislators, and water policy experts

Rep. Michael Carter, District 36, Water Caucus

Rep. Naquetta Ricks, District 40, Water Caucus

Sarah Hamming, Director of Legislative Affairs, Colorado Department of Natural Resources

Marshall Brown, General Manager, Aurora Water

WHY: Water is one of Colorado’s most precious and finite resources. In 2024, Arapahoe County completed a comprehensive water supply study, offering key findings and recommendations in its land use policies regarding conservation, recycling and future development. This conversation builds on that previous work to ensure the county continues its holistic approach to water use.

Lunch will be provided by the Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce.

VISUALS: Community members engaging with elected officials and water experts; panel discussion on water policy