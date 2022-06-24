Arapahoe County to Sign Agreement With Northern Arapaho Tribe

On Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m., representatives from the Northern Arapaho Tribe in Wyoming and the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) will sign a historic memorandum of agreement (MOA), culminating more than a year of work to formalize the relationship between the Tribe and the County.

The signing ceremony will take place in the Administration Building’s East Hearing Room, and then the group will move through the room’s south exit to the Admin Building front lawn, near the flagpoles, for a prayer and flag-raising ceremony. Reporters can conduct interviews with County and Arapaho officials after the two ceremonies.

WHAT: Signing ceremony with BOCC and Northern Arapaho, followed by a flag-raising ceremony.

WHERE: East Hearing Room, Administration Building, 5334 S. Prince St., Littleton

WHEN: Signing ceremony at approximately 10:00 a.m., followed by the prayer and flag-raising at approximately 10:20. **There will be minor restrictions against filming some portions of the flag-raising ceremony.* *

Please note:

· Because of Election Day traffic, parking near the building will be more congested than usual.

· Anyone who wishes to attend the events should go to the East Hearing Room, just inside the Admin Building lobby, by 9:45 a.m. The BOCC will be holding its normal Tuesday business meeting at 9:30, and there may also be voting lines in the lobby.

· Please follow all guidelines around filming at Voter Services Polling Centers.