Arapahoe County: Spread the word to help Families Fight Hunger This Holiday Season

Help Arapahoe County families stay healthy and avoid hunger this Thanksgiving and beyond by spreading the word about resources there to help. The County’s Public Health WIC program has a large list of community resources available to families, including local pantries that typically provide holiday food boxes as well as normal distributions. Resources include:
- Integrated Family Community Service’s drive-through Fresh Thanks Food Distribution on Saturday, Nov. 23. Gates open at 10:45 a.m. Event begins at 11:30 a.m. at Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Sante Fe Dr. in Littleton. Registration not required.
- Register for a Thanksgiving Banquet-in-a-Box at Empower Field at 1701 Bryant St. in Denver on Nov. 21.
- Visit the Salvation Army food pantry located at 802 Quari Ct. in Aurora. They are open Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–12 p.m., and 1–3 p.m.
- Register for a Thanksgiving food box or bi-monthly food box at Hope Starts Here at 19401 E. Chenango Dr. in Centennial.
- Find a local pantry via your zip code or address. Contact them for holiday basket offerings.
- Contact Hunger Free Colorado for food assistance online or by calling 855-855-4626.
- Plentiful connects people to food pantries on their website app.
- Kenzi’s Causes: provides toys for the holiday at the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. in Denver on Dec. 5. Registration is required.
Leave a Reply