Arapahoe County Seeks Nominations For Youth Who Have Overcome Challenges

Arapahoe County Seeks Nominations for 2026 Youth Scholarship Awards

Arapahoe County commissioners are now accepting nominations for the 2026 Mayors and Commissioners Youth Awards, scholarships designed to recognize and support area teenagers who have demonstrated remarkable resilience in overcoming life’s obstacles.

Nomination Deadline and Process

Nominations are open until March 2, 2026 and can be submitted online at Arapahoe County Grant Nominations.

Award Details

These scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors who have faced and overcome significant adversity and want to pursue post-secondary education at vocational schools, community colleges, or four-year universities. Both the scholarship amounts and the total number of awards vary annually based on available funding.

Eligibility and Requirements

Who Can Nominate: Teachers, counselors, or school administrators who are not related to the student may submit nominations.

What’s Required: Nominators must provide:

A detailed explanation of why the student deserves consideration

Specific examples of the student’s community contributions

Documentation of challenges the student has overcome

A 3-paragraph essay written by the student addressing:

Lessons learned from overcoming personal challenges

Future educational and career plans

Goals and aspirations for the years ahead

Selection Process

A joint committee of county commissioners and municipal mayors reviews all applications. Awards are determined based on three key criteria:

The student’s determination to rise above adversity Their commitment to creating positive change in their environment Demonstrated contributions and service to their community and family

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit the youth awards page on the Arapahoe County website.