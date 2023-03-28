Arapahoe County Honors National Public Health Week

Board of County Commissioners proclaims the week of April 3-9, 2023, as National Public Health Week

ARAPAHOE COUNTY – Mar. 28, 2023 – Arapahoe County Board of County Commissioners, in recognition of the numerous contributions of public health professionals within the county, will proclaim April 3-9, 2023, as National Public Health Week, with this years’ theme being “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health.” The proclamation comes as the county’s Public Health Department begins its fourth month of operation.

Arapahoe County Public Health Department opened its doors Jan. 1 with 180 employees ready to serve the county’s diverse community. The department provides a full scope of programs, including nurse home visitation, family planning, restaurant, childcare inspection, water quality, communicable disease prevention, emergency preparedness and response. protect our environment and prevent disease.

Who: Arapahoe Board of County Commissioners

What: National Public Health Week Proclamation

When: 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023