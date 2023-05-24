fbpx

Arapahoe County Administration Building: Closed Wednesday May 24

ARAPAHOE COUNTY—May 24, 2023—Arapahoe County’s Administration Building at 5334 South Prince Street in Littleton will be closed Wednesday, May 24, due to a power outage. The building serves customers for the Assessor, Clerk and Recorder (Motor Vehicle, Marriage License, Passports and Public Records), Liquor Licensing and Treasurer. 
 
All other County buildings remain open and are providing services. Many services provided at the Administration office can be accessed on the County’s website at www.arapahoegov.com. 

