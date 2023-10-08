Anythink Libraries announces Training Day closure

THORNTON, Colo.–Oct. 2, 2023–All Anythink libraries and administrative offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 for a staff training day. Anythink locations will return to regularly scheduled hours of operation on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado News
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate.
THORNTON, Colo.–Oct. 2, 2023–All Anythink libraries and administrative offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 for a staff training day. Anythink locations will return to regularly scheduled hours of operation on Tuesday, Oct. 10.