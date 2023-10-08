fbpx

The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado News

The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate.

Anythink Libraries announces Training Day closure

THORNTON, Colo.–Oct. 2, 2023–All Anythink libraries and administrative offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 for a staff training day. Anythink locations will return to regularly scheduled hours of operation on Tuesday, Oct. 10. 
 

