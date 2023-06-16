Anythink Libraries announces Juneteenth holiday closure

THORNTON, Colo.–June 12, 2023– All Anythink libraries and administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 19, 2023, in observance of Juneteenth. Anythink locations will return to regularly scheduled hours of operation on Tuesday, June 20.
