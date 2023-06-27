fbpx

Anythink Libraries announces Independence Day holiday closure

THORNTON, Colo.–June 26, 2023– All Anythink libraries and administrative offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in observance of Independence Day. Anythink locations will return to regularly scheduled hours of operation on Wednesday, July 5. 
 
About Anythink 
Anythink is a new style of library – a place of unlimited imagination, where play inspires creativity and lifelong learning. Anythink serves the residents of Adams County, Colo., with seven libraries and a bookmobile. With a focus on innovation, Anythink’s award-winning approach to library service is recognized by industry leaders and organizations across the globe. For more information, visit anythinklibraries.org.  

