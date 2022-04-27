Antero Reservoir to open to boating on Sunday, May 1

The south boat ramp at Antero Reservoir, taken Friday, April 22 (courtesy of CPW)

The aquatic nuisance species (ANS) inspection station at the south ramp will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning May 1 and running through Sept. 30. From Oct. 1-31, the ramp will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., so long as there is no ice on the reservoir.



The north boat ramp will not open until May 26 and stay in operation through Sept. 4. That ANS inspection station is open Thursday through Sunday, with its hours of operation being 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.



The reservoir had been covered with ice on the week of April 18, but the strong winds and mostly mild temperatures helped the ice recede rapidly.



CPW reminds all boaters that boat inspection for aquatic nuisance species is mandatory. All watercraft that are not hand-launched and human-powered will need to be inspected at the boat ramps. This includes any and all vessels utilizing electric trolling motors.



Zebra and quagga mussels, along with a variety of other ANS, are a serious threat to Colorado waters. Invasive species such as the zebra mussel negatively influence the food chain for native fish. The mussels reproduce prolifically, consume phytoplankton and devastate fisheries. The small mollusks also grow on engines and boats, and can clog water pipes and dam mechanisms.



Boat owners are urged to clean, drain and dry their boats thoroughly before they launch for the first time this season. After that, owners should do so every time they leave the water.



The bag and possession limit for trout at Antero Reservoir is two, while the daily bag and possession limit on tiger muskie is one, and it must be at least 36 inches long. Fish caught and placed on a stringer, in a container or live well, or not returned to the water immediately count in the daily bag and possession limit. See our 2022 Fishing regulations brochure for more information.



For detailed fishing information, including species stocked at Antero Reservoir, please see the most recent fish survey and management data summary.



[WATCH] Spawning brown trout at Antero Reservoir



In order to keep water-based activities carefree and risks at a minimum, it is important to keep basic safety practices in mind. The Colorado Boating Safety Program promotes safe vessel operation while enhancing boating experiences.