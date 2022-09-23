Announcing the 2nd annual Fall Artist Showcase

Explore landscapes both real and imaginary during the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA) at Anythink Fall Artist Showcase. Reflect on nature, social connections, and both digital and physical worlds through the lens of the diverse landscapes that exist within Adams County.



Local artists Cherish Marquez and Eileen Roscina have responded to this theme in their works using both analog and digital formats. Through hands-on workshops and opportunities for public collaboration, the showcase provides avenues for people to connect, create and celebrate our community. Programs will take place at Anythink Bennett, Anythink Brighton, Anythink Commerce City and Anythink Huron Street.



Join the artists for workshops, drop-in Q&As and more as they create four unique community installations from September to December 2022. Four of the hands-on workshops are listed below. More to be announced soon!



Solar Art with Cyanotype Fabric

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 am–12 pm

Anythink Brighton



Sky Seed Sculpture Creation

Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 am–12 pm

Anythink Brighton



Nature Mandalas

Saturday, Oct. 15, 12-2 pm

Anythink Commerce City



The Natura Mural

Saturday, Oct. 22, 12-2 pm

Anythink Commerce City