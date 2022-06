Using Agricultural Trade Promotion (ATP) funds, the U.S. Grains Council sponsored an industrial starch milling analysis, comparing U.S. corn against corn from competing origins. The analysis looked at the performance of the grain in industrial starch plants and how the different origins affected the overall profitability of the plants. The conclusion found that U.S. corn provides significant additional profitability, worth several million dollars per year depending on the size of the plant.

