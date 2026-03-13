Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke

Affected Area : Larimer, Weld, Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Fort Collins, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Akron, Wray, Limon, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Ordway, La Junta, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar and Springfield.

Advisory in Effect : 7:00 AM MDT, Friday, March 13, 2026 to 4:00 PM MDT, Friday, March 13, 2026

Public Health Recommendations : If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and older adults. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

Outlook : Smoke from out-of-state wildfires will impact the advisory area on Friday. Conditions will improve Friday morning across northeastern Colorado, but smoke could linger into the afternoon across southeastern Colorado.

For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

For the latest Smoke Blog, visit: https://colosmokeoutlook.blogspot.com/

For more information about smoke and your health, visit: https://cdphe.colorado.gov/outdoor-burning/wildfire-smoke-and-health