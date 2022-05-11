Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine Particulates

Issued for the eastern plains of Colorado

Issued Wednesday May 11, 2022

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, Baca, and eastern portions of Weld, Adams, Arapahoe, El Paso, and Huerfano counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Pueblo, Ordway, La Junta, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar, Trinidad, Springfield, and Walsenburg.

Advisory in Effect: 9:00 AM MST, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 to 9:00 PM MST, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Public Health Recommendations: If significant concentrations of fine particulates are present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Outlook: Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Wednesday. Areas of blowing dust will persist throughout the region during the late morning and afternoon hours. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish across the advisory area Wednesday evening. Additionally, smoke from out-of-state wildfires will be transported into the advisory area throughout the day on Wednesday.

