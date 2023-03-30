Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust- Eastern Plains of Colorado and San Luis Valley

Issued for the eastern plains of Colorado and the San Luis Valley Issued at 10:00 AM MDT, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Alamosa, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Prowers, Otero, Baca, Bent, Huerfano, Crowley, Las Animas, eastern Pueblo and southern Elbert Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Alamosa, Lamar, Limon, Cheyenne Wells, Burlington, Hugo, Springfield, La Junta, Eads, La Veta Pass, Trinidad, Boone, and Las Animas.

Advisory in Effect: 10:00 AM MDT, Thursday, March 30, 2023 to 8:00 PM MDT, Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Public Health Recommendations: If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Outlook: Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Thursday. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish by Thursday evening.

For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/cdphe.apcd http://twitter.com/cdpheapcd