Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust

Issued for the eastern plains of Colorado and the San Luis Valley Issued at 8:30 AM MDT, Friday, April 29, 2022

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, Baca, Saguache, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla and eastern portions of Weld, Adams, Arapahoe, El Paso, and Huerfano counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Pueblo, Ordway, La Junta, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar, Trinidad, Springfield, Walsenburg, Saguache, Del Norte, Alamosa, Conejos, and San Luis.

Advisory in Effect: 11:00 AM MDT, Friday, April 29, 2022 to 8:00 PM MDT, Friday, April 29, 2022.

Public Health Recommendations: If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Outlook: Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Friday. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish by Friday evening.

