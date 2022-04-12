Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust

Issued for southeastern Colorado and the San Luis Valley Issued at 8:00 AM MDT, Tuesday, April 12th, 2022

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Saguache, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Las Animas, Baca, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, and eastern parts of Huerfano and El Paso Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Saguache, Del Norte, Alamosa, Conejos, San Luis, Trinidad, Springfield, Pueblo, Ordway, La Junta, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, and Walsenburg.

Advisory in Effect: 8:00 AM MDT, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 to 7:00 PM MDT, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Public Health Recommendations: If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Outlook: Strong and gusty winds will produce widespread areas of blowing dust on Tuesday. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish by Tuesday evening.

