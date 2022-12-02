Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust

Issued for the eastern plains of Colorado

Issued at 9:00 AM MST, Friday, December 2, 2022.

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Prowers, Bent, Otero, Baca, Crowley, Lincoln, Elbert, southern parts of Yuma and Washington, and eastern parts of Adams, Arapahoe, and Las Animas Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, La Junta, Las Animas, Lamar, Springfield, Burlington.

Advisory in Effect: 9:00 AM MST, Friday, December 2, 2022 to 5:00 PM MST, Friday, December 2, 2022.

Public Health Recommendations: If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Outlook: Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Friday. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish by Friday evening.

For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

