Agriculture Secretary Vilsack to Host Press Call Announcing Significant Investment to Combat Climate Change and Expand Access to Clean Energy in Rural America

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 14, 2022 – On Thursday, December 15, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will host a press call to announce a significant investment being made by the Biden-Harris Administration to build critical infrastructure that will combat climate change and expand access to clean energy in 46 states. In addition, Secretary Vilsack will also highlight how the Inflation Reduction Act will bolster USDA’s efforts to expand renewable energy and support energy-efficiency projects for people living in rural America. Investments like these underscore the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s steadfast commitment under the Biden-Harris Administration to combat the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure in rural America, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving Americans money on their energy costs.

WHO : Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack

WHEN : Thursday, December 15 at 11:30 AM EST

STATES RECEIVING INVESTMENTS : Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming.