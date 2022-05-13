After an exhaustive search for a missing party, Cherry Creek State Park will re-open to boating Friday

AURORA, Colo. – The recovery operation in the search for the missing 29-year-old male victim in the reservoir at Cherry Creek State Park continues. The reservoir will re-open to boating on Friday at 6 a.m.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, South Metro Fire Rescue, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers from Tightline Outdoors participated in the five-day recovery operation while the reservoir was closed. They utilized specialized underwater equipment, drones and personnel to search and support Cherry Creek State Park.

During the six-day closure everyone involved maximized technology and personal resources to the fullest. The reservoir bottom has been thoroughly searched with specialized equipment to the extent they were designed for. CPW will continue searching difficult areas with an underwater drone that is not impacted by lake traffic and will continue to search shorelines and utilize equipment on daily patrols.

Now that the specialized equipment has been provided a search environment without boaters and has been maximized to the fullest extent, CPW will re-open the lake. CPW will maintain an investigation into all possibilities regarding the report of the missing victim.

CPW sincerely thanks all participants for their dedication and continued time with the search. The goal has been and will continue to be to bring closure for all impacted by this tragic event.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact CPW’s Denver office at 303-291-7227.

Stay up to date on the latest in the search and the status of the reservoir as it pertains to boating by following CPW’s Northeast Region Twitter account,@CPW_NE.