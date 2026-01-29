Adams County to Host Telephone Town Hall on Jan. 29

Adams County residents are invited to join a live Telephone Town Hall with the Adams County Board of Commissioners (BoCC) on Thursday, Jan. 29, from 6–7:30 p.m.

The Telephone Town Hall will provide an opportunity for community members to hear directly from county commissioners about county funding, federal issues, social programs, and other community concerns. The event is designed to make participation easy and accessible, allowing residents to join the conversation from the convenience of their phone.

“When there’s a lot at stake, our community deserves real answers,” said Julie Duran Mullica, Chair of the BoCC. “This Telephone Town Hall is an important way for us to connect directly with residents, listen to their concerns, and share information about the issues impacting Adams County.”

To guarantee residents receive a call, they must register in advance to participate. Registration closes at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 29. Once registered, participants will receive a call at the start of the event with instructions on how to join the discussion and submit questions live.