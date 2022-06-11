Adams County Solar Co-op One Step Closer to Bringing Solar to Community

Members Select Installer Photon Brothers to Serve Group

Final Information Sessions June 7 and June 14

Adams County, CO – The Adams County Solar Co-op has selected Photon Brothers to install solar panels for the group, which already has more than 120 members. Co-op members selected Photon Brothers through a competitive bidding process.

“It is an honor to be selected because we know how thoroughly they reviewed each bid. With this being our fourth co-op, it really feels special,” said John E of Photon Brothers. “We are eager to help more people go solar by providing a quality solar and storage installation at a good price.”

Solar United Neighbors expands access to solar by educating Colorado residents about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening Colorado solar policies and its community of solar supporters.

Co-op members selected Photon Brothers because of their local experience, equipment selection and quality, and for their growing staff team supported by an in-house employee training program.

The group will hold final public information sessions and trivia nights June 7 at Tony Romas and June 14 at Kokopelli Beer Company to educate the community about solar and the co-op process. Appetizers will be provided.

The solar co-op is free to join and joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Photon Brothers will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal based on the group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, members can save on the cost of going solar and have the support of fellow group members and solar experts at Solar United Neighbors.

The co-op is open to new members until August 10. Adams County residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at solarunitedneighbors.org/adamscounty.

Information session details

June 7

5:30-7:30 pm

Tony Romas

10 E 120th Ave

Denver, CO 80233

June 14

6-7:30 pm

Kokopelli Beer Company

8931 N Harlan St

Westminster, CO 80031

About Solar United Neighbors

Solar United Neighbors is a nonprofit organization that works in Colorado and nationwide to represent the needs and interests of solar owners and supporters. Solar co-ops are part of the organization’s mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar at the cornerstone. Solar United Neighbors holds events and education programs to help people become informed solar consumers, maximize the value of their solar investment, and advocate for fair solar policies.

CONTACT

Seth Newmeyer

*protected email*

202-227-5434

Ben Delman

202-888-3602

*protected email*