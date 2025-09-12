Adams County Sheriff’s Office Invites Community to “Creating Hope Through Action” Suicide Prevention Event

Colorado continues to face one of the highest suicide rates in the nation.

What: The Adams County Sheriff’s Office along with our partners from Adams County Health Department, 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and Anythink Libraries are proud to host the 3rd Annual “Creating Hope Through Action”, a suicide prevention event dedicated to raising awareness, connecting residents with resources, and building a stronger, more compassionate community.

Who: All community members are invited to attend and take part in this important conversation.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 3-5:30 p.m. at Anythink Library Wright Farms

Additional Info: Colorado continues to face one of the highest suicide rates in the nation. In 2024, 1,306 Coloradans died by suicide, with an age-adjusted rate of 20.83 deaths per 100,000 people. While youth suicide rates have fallen to their lowest levels since 2007, suicide remains a leading cause of death among adults across the state. These sobering statistics underscore the urgent need for prevention, awareness, and access to help.

Sheriff Gene Claps emphasized the importance of community involvement:

“Creating hope begins with action. We want every member of our community to know that they are not alone, and that help and support are always available. By coming together, we strengthen the safety net of care and compassion that saves lives.”

The Creating Hope Through Action event will highlight the importance of recognizing the signs of suicide, breaking down stigma, and encouraging those in crisis to seek help. Local organizations and partners will be present to share vital resources, including crisis services, mental health programs, and family support networks.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please remember: help is only a phone call or text away. Dial 988 to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — available 24/7. You can also visit 988Colorado.com for statewide resources or reach out to local mental health providers for support.

Together, we can create hope and save lives. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office invites all community members to stand with us in this effort to bring awareness, reduce stigma, and build a more connected and hopeful Adams County.