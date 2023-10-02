Adams County Regional Economic Partnership Seeks Nominations for 2023 Gamechangers Awards

Westminster, CO – The Adams County Regional Economic Partnership (AC-REP) will host its second annual Gamechangers Awards event on October 26th to celebrate and recognize projects or activities demonstrating innovation, inclusivity, sustainability, and economic vitality across various business sectors in the Greater Adams County Region. This year, AC-REP is seeking nominations for the most deserving projects and activities.
If you wish to nominate a project or individual, nominations have been extended to Friday, October 6th. Please click here to submit your nomination.
Award categories are:
-
Sustainability award in partnership with Xcel Energy
-
Innovation award in partnership with Manufacturer’s Edge
-
Inclusivity award in partnership with Rocky Mountain Partnership
-
Economic Vitality award in partnership with Adams County
NOMINATIONS EXTENDED!!
AC-REP will honor the 2023 Gamechangers on October 26, 2023 from 4:00PM to 6:30 PM at The Delta Hotel in Northglenn. More event information is available on the AC-REP website at www.ac-rep.org.