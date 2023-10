Adams County Regional Economic Partnership Seeks Nominations for 2023 Gamechangers Awards

Westminster, CO – The on October 26th to celebrate and recognize projects or activities demonstrating innovation, inclusivity, sustainability, and economic vitality across various business sectors in the Greater Adams County Region. This year, AC-REP is seeking nominations for the most deserving projects and activities. – The Adams County Regional Economic Partnership (AC-REP) will host its second annual Gamechangers Awards eventto celebrate and recognize projects or activities demonstrating innovation, inclusivity, sustainability, and economic vitality across various business sectors in the Greater Adams County Region. This year, AC-REP is seeking nominations for the most deserving projects and activities.

nominations have been extended to Friday, October 6th . Please If you wish to nominate a project or individual,Please click here to submit your nomination.

Award categories are:

Sustainability award in partnership with Xcel Energy

Innovation award in partnership with Manufacturer’s Edge

Inclusivity award in partnership with Rocky Mountain Partnership

Economic Vitality award in partnership with Adams County

AC-REP will honor the 2023 Gamechangers on October 26, 2023 from 4:00PM to 6:30 PM at The Delta Hotel in Northglenn. More event information is available on the AC-REP website at www.ac-rep.org

(650) 793-2763 . For event details, please contact Erin Krueger, Manager of Events & Programs – (720) 354-6246 . For sponsorship opportunities, please get in touch with Sarah Gist, Director of Strategic Programs – *protected email* or. For event details, please contact Erin Krueger, Manager of Events & Programs – *protected email* or