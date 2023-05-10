Adams County Recognizes 2023 Economic Development Week

The international event will highlight local efforts to increase the quality of life in every community.

Adams County marks the week of May 8-12, 2023, as the next Economic Development Week. During this week, communities across North America will celebrate and recognize the contributions made by professional economic developers to create more economically vibrant and livable communities.

Created in 2016 by International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere.

“As local and regional economies evolve, the role of economic developers and development organizations are crucial in energizing, preparing, and promoting local economic growth,” says IEDC President & CEO Nathan Ohle. “The 2023 Economic Development Week will recognize, distinguish, and show appreciation for the innovation and leadership of our community leaders building an equitable, sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future. I hope communities everywhere will join us in celebrating the accomplishments and important work economic developers perform in their communities year-round.”

At public hearing on Tuesday, May 9, the Adams County Board of Commissioners proclaimed May 8-12 as Economic Development Week in the county. The proclamation highlights how economic development professionals promote and improve the economic well-being and quality of life of our residents, how those professionals support and enhance existing businesses, and how economic development is rooted in critical community partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Our Community & Economic Development (CED) Department works to support all businesses and residents of Adams County with direct business engagement in unincorporated areas and in partnership with the economic development professionals within our cities, as well as with our state and regional partners, to attract and retain high-quality jobs and improve the quality of life in our community.

“Adams County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Colorado, and our CED Department, working with many of our local partners, is responsible for facilitating that growth,” said Steve O’Dorisio, Chair, Board of County Commissioners. “Economic Development Week is a wonderful time to celebrate their successes.”