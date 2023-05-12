Adams County News – Urgent: Adams County Road & Trail Closures

Due to severe weather and heavy rain, numerous roadways in Adams County are closed due to flooding and road damage. These roadways are unsafe and will remain impassable to the public until flood waters recede and necessary repairs are made.

The Adams County Public Works staff is currently mobilized and ready to assess damage and begin repairs. Thank you for your patience as we work to repair these segments of roadways.

The following roads are currently closed to the public and will remain closed until further notice:

26th Ave., between Yulle Rd. and Wolf Creek Rd.

64th Ave., between Piggott Rd. and Wolf Creek Rd.

Piggott Rd. from 80th Ave. to 88th Ave.

Old Victory Rd., from Hwy. 36 to Hwy. 79

72nd Ave., from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.

Road 15, from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.

26 th Ave., from Strasburg Rd. to Comanche Dr.

80th Ave., from Schumaker Rd. to SH 79

Cameron Dr., from Guy Ct. to O’Brien

Converse Rd., from 128th Ave. to 144th Ave.

Converse Rd., from 88th Ave. to 112th Ave.

E. 112th Ave., from SH 79 to Converse Rd.

For more information on the road closures, please call 303.853.7137.

In addition to road closures, all Adams County Trails are closed until further notice. These include:

South Platte River Trail

Clear Creek Trail

Niver Creek Trail

Little Dry Creek Trails

Please stay safe, and we will notify you as soon as roads and trails reopen.