Adams County Launches New Website and Domain to Improve Access and Public Trust

Adams County is proud to announce the launch of its fully redesigned website and new digital identity at adamscountyco.gov . This major shift includes the transition of both the public website and employee email addresses to the .gov domain, enhancing security, accessibility, and credibility.

This upgrade reflects Adams County’s deep commitment to serving its residents with a more modern, user-friendly online experience. Visitors will notice a cleaner design, improved navigation, and new features that make it easier to find services, access resources, and interact with county government.

“This is about putting people first,” said Lynn Baca, Chair of the Adams County Board of Commissioners. “We listened to feedback, prioritized accessibility, and created a website that will help residents quickly find what they need without the confusion or frustration that can sometimes come with government websites. It’s a big step toward building even more trust with our community.”

The change to adamscountyco.gov from the previous adcogov.org is more than cosmetic. The .gov designation is reserved exclusively for verified government entities, helping the public know they’re interacting with an official source of information. The transition also helps Adams County comply with new legal requirements under Colorado House Bill 21-1110, which focuses on improved digital accessibility for people with disabilities.

“As your county government, we’re here to serve you, and that means constantly improving how we show up for our community,” said Dionne Stroter, County Manager. “This new website, along with our move to a trusted .gov address, is all about making things clearer, more accessible, and easier to use. We’re excited for residents to explore the new site and see just how much it puts people first.”

Along with the website, employee email addresses are also changing to match the new domain (e.g., *protected email* ). However, there is no immediate impact for residents or partners. Emails sent to the old addresses at @adcogov.org will continue to forward for the foreseeable future to ensure a smooth transition.

The website launch is a key milestone in Adams County’s broader efforts to modernize public services and enhance community engagement. More announcements and updates will follow in the coming weeks, including tips on how to navigate the new site and spotlight features that make it easier than ever to connect with Adams County. For now, this introduction video highlights the new services and features that come with the major refresh.