Adams County Hosts Fifth Annual North Pole Gift Shop

What: North Pole Gift Shop

Where: Adams County Human Services Center, 11860 Pecos St., Westminster

When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Who: Adams County Human Services and Be the Source

Why: The North Pole Gift Shop provides low-income families the opportunity to pick out holiday presents for their children, ages newborn to 18, including toys and clothes. In addition to the main gift shop for parents, there will also be free resources available including haircuts, balloon twisting, Fun Services Kids Gift Shop (for children to shop for their family members), face painting, professional photography, photos with Santa, and more. A “Kids’ Corner” will also provide activities and crafts for children while their parents are shopping. This is the fifth annual North Pole Gift Shop, and it will bring holiday cheer to over 800 Adams County children. Registration was required to attend the gift shop, and all spots are sold out; however, families can still come and enjoy the free resources.