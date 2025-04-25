Adams County Co-Hosts First Earth Day Celebration with Five Partner Cities

th Ave., Commerce City. The cities of Brighton, Commerce City, Northglenn, Thornton Adams County is co-hosting an inaugural Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, at the Bison Ridge Recreation Center, 13905 E. 112Ave., Commerce City. The cities of Brighton, Commerce City, Northglenn, Thornton , and Westminster are co-hosting with the county.

The event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including live music, food trucks, face painting, educational exhibits , and numerous children’s activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to test drive electric vehicles provided by Drive Clean Colorado and explore electric yard equipment, with $200 trade-in vouchers available at participating Ace Hardware stores for electric lawn mowers with a gas-powered tool to trade in. Local exhibitors will be present to share information and resources.

“We’re so excited to launch our first Earth Day Celebration this weekend with so many of our partner cities also participating,” said Lynn Baca, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “In addition to some fun activities for your whole family, the electric vehicle test drive station and the electric yard tool trade-in program are great opportunities to take the next step in making your household more Earth-friendly.”

The cities partnering with Adams County on this first-ever event were all excited to launch an Earth Day event.

“Brighton is thrilled to be part of the very first regional Adams County Earth Day event,” said Traci McLean, Sustainability Coordinator, City of Brighton. “This celebration aligns with our commitment to advancing sustainability across the community and preserving our natural resources for generations to come. Also, it is a great way to get the community excited and involved in taking care of the world that we live in.”

“Commerce City is excited to collaborate with our county and municipal partners and welcome visitors to our community for this year’s Earth Day event,” said Commerce City Sustainability Manager Melody Mascarenaz. “Various organizations will be present for people to engage with, there will be plenty of giveaways, and Commerce City is providing birdhouses for children to paint with assistance from our Environmental Policy Advisory Committee. Join us for a day filled with fun and innovative ideas!”

“Earth Day is one of my favorite holidays,” said Carissa Bodanza, Northglenn Sustainability Committee Member. “I’m so excited to bring my family and celebrate with our community.”

“Earth Day is a great opportunity to appreciate the natural beauty of Adams County and the city of Thornton,” said Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann. “Everyone can reaffirm their commitment to being good stewards of our environment. Through responsible growth and conservation efforts, we can ensure future generations enjoy the same clean air, open spaces, and thriving communities that make our city a great place to live.”

“The City of Westminster is excited to co-host its first Earth Day celebration through regional collaboration with our Adams County jurisdictional partners,” said Maria Rotunda, Chair, Westminster Environmental Advisory Board. “Westminster strives to be a sustainable and inclusive city, with an economically strong, socially vibrant and environmentally healthy community for current and future generations. This event and collaboration is a testament to this goal. We hope to see many Westminster families at this fun event!”