All Adams County Government offices will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day. This holiday is being observed on a Tuesday because county buildings are closed Mondays. Normal business hours will resume Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7 a.m., for the Government Center and Human Services Center.

Riverdale Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, and normal business hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m.