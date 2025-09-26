Adams County Announces Business-Focused Town Hall

Playing for the Home Team

Adams County’s business community is stronger when it plays as a team. To support local owners, entrepreneurs, and employers, the Adams County Board of County Commissioners, the Community & Economic Development Department, and the Adams County Regional Economic Partnership (AC-REP) are hosting a business-focused town hall on Monday, Sept. 29, from 4–5:30 p.m., at the Community Reach Center, 1870 W. 122nd Ave., Westminster.

The tailgate-themed event, Playing for the Home Team: Adams County Business Huddle, will give business leaders a chance to connect with county officials and resources, share ideas, and ask questions about the opportunities and challenges shaping Adams County’s economic future.

“Topic-specific town halls allow us to meet people where they are and focus on the issues that matter most to them,” said Lynn Baca, Chair of the Adams County Board of Commissioners.

“This huddle is a way for our business community to get the answers, resources, and connections they need directly from county leaders and allows us to hear directly from people with skin in the game about what they need from us. It’s a win-win.”

County Manager Dionne Stroter emphasized the value of ongoing dialogue.

“Businesses are a cornerstone of our economy, and their feedback helps guide how we provide services, invest in infrastructure, and strengthen our workforce,” Stroter said. “By having conversations like this, we’re building two-way communication that benefits both the county and the business community.”

Jenni Hall, Director of Community & Economic Development at Adams County, added the format is designed to be both engaging and practical. County departments will host resource tables and be available for one-on-one conversations with businesses on the topics that directly affect them from business assistance and workforce development programs to road and infrastructure projects to code enforcement and more.

“We know time is valuable, especially to our local businesses. That’s why we promise to wrap up in time for kickoff of the Monday Night Football Broncos game,” Hall said. “What better way to get ready for game day than to huddle up with county and business leaders and get like-minded people on your sideline?”

To add additional value to the event, Adams County is partnering with the AC-REP, spotlighting the county’s continued commitment to collaboration, partnership, and ensuring businesses have access to whatever resources they want and need, both inside the county’s services and out.

“Adams County is a hub for growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, and we’re proud to partner on this event and help foster opportunities for conversation,” said Lisa Hough, President and CEO of AC-REP, who will emcee the conversation. “Events like this bring people together to share challenges, celebrate successes, and find ways to move forward as a united team.”

Business owners, entrepreneurs, and leaders of all sizes are encouraged to attend. RSVP to join the huddle in person, receive a calendar invite for the livestream, or submit a question in advance.