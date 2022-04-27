6 million Southern California residents face unprecedented water restrictions

A drier-than-normal winter in California has left the region in dire straits heading into the summer months, as the period from December to March is traditionally when the Golden State receives most of the precipitation it needs for the remainder of the year.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – April 27, 2022 – Southern California officials took unprecedented measures this week to restrict water usage for 6 million residents amid the state’s unrelenting drought.

The Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and implemented an emergency water conservation program for the first time in its history on Tuesday. These measures mandate residents and businesses across portions of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties to slash water usage by 20-30%. The drastic cuts limit outdoor watering to one day per week.

“This drought is serious, and one of the most alarming challenges our region has ever faced,” MWD officials said in a statement announcing the new restrictions, adding that “unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.”

The extreme measures, while approved on Tuesday, will not take effect until June 1, according to KABC-TV. Agencies that are supplied with water by MWD and fail to enforce the restrictions among their customers will be subject to fines up to $2,000 per acre-foot of water that exceeds the mandates.