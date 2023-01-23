5th Anniversary Ceremony- Deputy Heath Gumm

We formally invite you to attend the 5th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony for Deputy Heath Gumm.

Sheriff Gene Claps, former Sheriff Mike McIntosh, Assistant DA Jess Redman, and Jim Gumm will share their remarks.

This day is dedicated to remembering the man, son, friend, brother, husband, and co-worker Heath was.

Please join us as 10 a.m. on January 24th at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Memorial Wall as

we unite to honor Heath’s memory and legacy.