Adventure without accidents: Tips for safe Memorial Day weekend outdoor fun

Below are a few tips on how to recreate responsibly to help you have a safe and enjoyable outdoor experience.

Life Jackets Save Lives

The majority of water-related fatalities happen when people are swimming in cold water and paddle boarding or kayaking while not wearing a life jacket.

Wear a life jacket​. Regardless of age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency. So, wear a life jacket and protect yourself from the dangers of cold water shock.

Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply.

Heavy rain or snow melting in nearby mountains can raise water levels quickly and without notice. Check river flows at https://dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations.

Only boat or paddle in water conditions you are comfortable and confident in.

Boat, raft with a buddy, and avoid floating alone, especially during high flows.

“On the surface, rivers and streams can seem calm, warm, or shallow. But even the most experienced outdoor enthusiasts can become victims to deceptively strong currents, cold water temperatures, and unexpected changes in depth,” said Michael Haskins, River Outfitter Licensing and Swiftwater Investigator. “You should always wear a life jacket, paddle with a buddy, know your limitations, and scout rapids before floating them.”

Know Before You Go

Colorado weather is famously unpredictable, with conditions changing constantly. In May, the state experiences melting snowpacks, muddy trails, thinning ice, cold water temperatures, and strong currents on reservoirs and rivers. This unpredictability underscores the importance of planning your outdoor activities with caution and preparedness.

Be a Pain in the ANS!

Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) are invasive species that damage bodies of water and impact industries and products like wine, corn, beer, peaches, drinking water and outdoor recreation. If you’re recreating in the water, you can be a Pain in the ANS — and stop the spread of invasive species.

“Clean, drain and dry” your boat, wet equipment, waders and boots.

Find a map of CPW Gear and Watercraft Cleaning Stations to decontaminate your gear.

Use the green-seal program when entering and leaving a body of water.

Keep Wildlife Wild

Early summer is a sensitive time for wildlife, as many species nest, birth young or emerge from hibernation. Animals such as coyotes, elk, moose and birds can become aggressive to defend their young.

Be Careful with Fire

Although parts of Colorado have received high moisture levels this year, drought conditions still impact whether campfires are allowed or restricted in certain areas.

Check fire restrictions or bans at www.coemergency.com.

Use designated campfire areas when allowed and available.

Put fires out with water until you can touch the embers.

Never leave a campfire unattended.

