VIDEO: Hickenlooper Introduces Colorado’s Shailen Bhatt as Nominee for Federal Highway Administration

Bhatt ran CDOT under Hickenlooper’s administration

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper today introduced Shailen Bhatt at his Senate Environment and Public Works Committee confirmation hearing to be Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), a critical position responsible for implementing many parts of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. President Joe Biden nominated Bhatt in July.

—

For full video of Hickenlooper’s remarks, click HERE.

“As we implement this massive investment in our infrastructure, I cannot think of anyone better suited to lead the Federal Highway Administration,”said Hickenlooper at the hearing. “[Shailen Bhatt] is focused on results. He is able to bring people from all different backgrounds to the same point of compromise. He really will ensure safety and reliability on our highways at the same time he is creating efficiency and getting things built.”

The FHWA supports state and local governments in the design, construction, and maintenance of the nation’s interstate highway system. As FHWA Administrator, Bhatt will help implement the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investments in roads and bridges nationwide.

Bhatt served as the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) during Hickenlooper’s second term as Governor. He also has held senior roles at the Delaware Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation. He is currently Senior Vice President of Global Transportation Innovation and Alternative Delivery at AECOM, a multinational infrastructure consulting firm. Bhatt chairs an external advisory board for the United States Department of Energy, is a member of the Aurora Safety Advisory Board for autonomous driving, and is the Chair of the ITS World Congress Board of Directors.