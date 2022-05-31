Global Running Day

Key insights:

Golden trails in the Golden State: Run for the hills — California leads the way in our ranking, with San Francisco (No. 1) bringing home the gold.



San Fran raced to the peak, thanks to its abundant running communities and access to high-quality trails and running supplies. This city’s varied (and often hilly) terrain gives runners of all levels an opportunity to test their endurance and strengthen their knees.



San Diego (No. 3) and Oakland (No. 5) follow slightly behind, with Los Angeles (No. 10) rounding out the top 10. Nice weather, strong running communities, and quality routes brought these Golden State cities to the top.

Runner’s high: Elevated terrain is often a challenge for runners, but that doesn’t stop high-altitude cities from reaching the top of our ranking. With an elevation of more than 4,000 feet, Salt Lake City (No. 4) rises to the summit of our ranking by providing access to challenging, top-quality running paths.



Go even higher in Colorado Springs (No. 6), where the elevation is nearly 6,000 feet. This city soared to the top with a strong running community and the most running trails to explore out of all the cities in our ranking.