Chatfield State Park making change to boat ramp in operation

LITTLETON, Colo. – Chatfield State Park is switching its boat ramp in operation to its larger ramps on the northern side of the reservoir, effective immediately.



The north boat ramp has eight launch lanes and four courtesy docks.



The hours of operation for the north boat ramp Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) inspection station will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.



Reopening of the south boat ramp will be announced when adequate staffing is available to operate a second ANS inspection station on the south side of the reservoir.



Please click here to see a map of the state park.

Like this: Like Loading...