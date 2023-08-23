fbpx

The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado News

The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate.

3rd annual 5K trail run supports Arapahoe County Open Spaces

Run, drink, eat and support preserving trails in the County,  
 
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO—Aug. 23, 2023— Arapahoe County Open Spaces hosts 5K Trail Run presented by Les Schwab Tires, Thursday, Aug. 24 at Tagawa Gardens (7711 S. Parker Road) from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. 
 
Lace up your sneaks for a timed 5K trail run beginning at Tagawa Gardens, running along the Cherry Creek Regional Trail and finishing back at Tagawa Gardens. Funds support trail maintenance and Arapahoe County Open Spaces. Includes dinner, craft beer or sports drink, and live music at the finish line. 
 
This event is for everyone, whether walking or running with a dog or stroller, enjoy the combination of paved and dirt trails along the Cherry Creek Regional Trail. Register online for $25 or $30 at the event.  
 
For tickets and more information visit: 5K Trail Run 
 
Who:     Arapahoe County Open Spaces 
 

What:   5K Trail Run presented by Les Schwab Tires 

 

When:  Thursday, Aug. 24, 5:30-7:30 P.M.  
 
Where: Tagawa Gardens (7711 S. Parker Road Centennial, CO 80016) 
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: