3rd annual 5K trail run supports Arapahoe County Open Spaces

Run, drink, eat and support preserving trails in the County,

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO—Aug. 23, 2023— Arapahoe County Open Spaces hosts 5K Trail Run presented by Les Schwab Tires, Thursday, Aug. 24 at Tagawa Gardens ( 7711 S. Parker Road ) from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Lace up your sneaks for a timed 5K trail run beginning at Tagawa Gardens, running along the Cherry Creek Regional Trail and finishing back at Tagawa Gardens. Funds support trail maintenance and Arapahoe County Open Spaces. Includes dinner, craft beer or sports drink, and live music at the finish line.

This event is for everyone, whether walking or running with a dog or stroller, enjoy the combination of paved and dirt trails along the Cherry Creek Regional Trail. Register online for $25 or $30 at the event.

For tickets and more information visit: 5K Trail Run

Who: Arapahoe County Open Spaces

What: 5K Trail Run presented by Les Schwab Tires

When: Thursday, Aug. 24, 5:30-7:30 P.M.