The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate.
2nd Annual Northern Colorado Brew Fest, Greeley, CO – sample beer from different breweries across Colorado, August 12th, 2023
The Northern Colorado Brew Fest (NoCo) isn’t your average backyard barbecue. When you sign up for the event, you’ll get to sample beer from countless different breweries across Colorado. You receive a two-ounce glass when you first walk in. Then, you’re free to explore. Event Dates & Times: August 12th, 2023
Bring a group of friends and hang out at the Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631, on August 12th, 2023. The pouring hours are 3-8 on Saturday August 12th with VIP starting an hour early at 2pm.
This is a 21+ event and all the beer is unlimited 2oz tasters from 3PM – 8PM. VIP tickets can be purchased for an additional cost and get you in an hour before at 2PM so you have first dibs at samples and swag from breweries. No brew fest would be complete without yard games, food trucks, and live music.
Admission: General Admission is $50, VIP Admission is $60. Ticket cost includes a taster glass. VIP Ticket Cost includes a swag bag this year (Drawstring bag, sunglasses, drink lanyard, bottle opener, sticker, and koozie).