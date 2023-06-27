With the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act taking effect on June 27, LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best Cities for New Moms.

We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on seven categories. We looked at average delivery costs, access to lactation spaces, and reproductive rights, among 48 total metrics.

See the 10 best (and 10 worst) cities for new moms below, followed by key stats from our report.