Which cities offer the best access to casual and competitive cornhole games?

LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best Cities for Cornhole Lovers to mark the 2023 American Cornhole Organization Worlds (July 24–29) and the American Cornhole League World championships (July 29–Aug. 6).

We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on three categories. We looked at access to cornhole venues, park and yard space, clubs, and tournaments, among 10 total metrics.

See the 10 best (and 10 worst) cities for cornhole fans below, followed by key stats from our report.

Key Insights:

Texas Throwdown: Houston tossed to the top with the most cornhole clubs and the 3rd-highest number of cornhole venues . Space City also hosted 374 cornhole tournaments in the past year, the 6th-highest number in our ranking.

with the and the of . Space City also in the past year, the in our ranking. California Catapults: 25 Golden State cities cast their way into the first half of our ranking . Folks don’t need their own boards in San Jose (No. 9), which offers the most cornhole venues . Sunny San Diego (No. 2) tied with Phoenix (No. 3) for the most American Cornhole League (ACL) Directors .

cast their way into the . Folks don’t need their own boards in (No. 9), which offers the . Sunny (No. 2) with (No. 3) for the . Tourney Time: Wichita, Kansas (No. 102), hosted the most cornhole tournaments in the past year — an astounding 666 . Indianapolis (No. 4) follows with 564 tournaments, while Albuquerque, New Mexico (No. 112), claims the 3rd-highest number, 541 . These are a mix of casual and competitive events hosted by local leagues.

(No. 102), hosted the in the past year — an astounding . (No. 4) follows with tournaments, while (No. 112), claims the number, . These are a mix of hosted by local leagues. Professional Pitches: Salem, Oregon (No. 40) — the only Beaver State city to finish in the top 100 — scheduled the most ACL events so far for the upcoming year , followed by Chicago (No. 17) and Chesapeake, Virginia (No. 13). Players compete in these events if they aspire to qualify for the ACL World Championships.

(No. 40) — the to finish — scheduled so far for the , followed by (No. 17) and (No. 13). Players compete in these events if they aspire to qualify for the ACL World Championships. Virginia Is for Cornhole Lovers: Five Old Dominion cities launched in the upper half of our leaderboard , with Virginia Beach (No. 6) ranking in the top 10 . Resort City offers the best overall Access , with plenty of park and yard space , as well as the 2nd-highest number of cornhole venues .

launched in the , with (No. 6) ranking in the . Resort City offers the , with plenty of , as well as the . Big-City Interest: New York (No. 52), Los Angeles (No. 14), and Houston (No. 1) boast the top three highest cornhole-related Google search volumes, respectively. Unfortunately, New Yorkers and Angelenos have scarce Access to cornhole venues and spacious backyards. NYC also lacks ACL leagues and directors.

