2023 New Release: Is your City Among the Best Ones to Raise a Family in the U.S.?

According to the Best Cities to Raise a Family, the newest in-depth analysis of 151 cities conducted by the scholarship website Scholaroo, which examined 32 metrics organized into 7 key indicators — Safety, Health, Finances, Education, Leisure, Quality of Life and Home Atmosphere — Yonkers- NY was ranked as the best city, with almost all of the top 10 cities located on the country’s east side.

On the other hand, Denver- CO, was ranked the worst, as a great reflection of the shortage of affordable housing that the city has been facing, due to the high median housing values and cost of living.

**BEST AND WORST CITIES TO RAISE A FAMILY **

(Top and bottom 10 cities ranked in descendent order)

#1 Yonkers – NY

#2 Warwick – RI

#3 Charleston – WV

#4 Burlington – VT

#5 Las Cruces – NM

#6 El Paso – TX

#7 Fort Lauderdale – FL

#8 Charleston – SC

#9 Virginia Beach – VA

#10 Chicago – IL

—

#142 Charlotte – NC

#143 Chattanooga – TN

#144 Columbus – OH

#145 Missoula – MT

#146 Austin – TX

#147 Stockton – CA

#148 Los Angeles – CA

#149 Minneapolis – MN

#150 Santa Ana – CA

#151 Denver – CO

See below some cities and their positions in the ranking







For the complete study and methodology, or additional details about Best Cities to Raise a Family, please visit >>> https://scholaroo.com/report/best-cities-to-raise-a-family/