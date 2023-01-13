2023 New Release: Is your City Among the Best Ones to Raise a Family in the U.S.?

According to the Best Cities to Raise a Family, the newest in-depth analysis of 151 cities conducted by the scholarship website Scholaroo, which examined 32 metrics organized into 7 key indicators — Safety, Health, Finances, Education, Leisure, Quality of Life and Home Atmosphere — Yonkers- NY was ranked as the best city, with almost all of the top 10 cities located on the country’s east side.
On the other hand, Denver- CO, was ranked the worst, as a great reflection of the shortage of affordable housing that the city has been facing, due to the high median housing values and cost of living.
**BEST AND WORST CITIES TO RAISE A FAMILY **
(Top and bottom 10 cities ranked in descendent order)
#1 Yonkers – NY
#2 Warwick – RI
#3 Charleston – WV
#4 Burlington – VT
#5 Las Cruces – NM
#6 El Paso – TX
#7 Fort Lauderdale – FL
#8 Charleston – SC
#9 Virginia Beach – VA
#10 Chicago – IL
—
#142 Charlotte – NC
#143 Chattanooga – TN
#144 Columbus – OH
#145 Missoula – MT
#146 Austin – TX
#147 Stockton – CA
#148 Los Angeles – CA
#149 Minneapolis – MN
#150 Santa Ana – CA
#151 Denver – CO
For the complete study and methodology, or additional details about Best Cities to Raise a Family, please visit >>> https://scholaroo.com/report/best-cities-to-raise-a-family/