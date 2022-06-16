2022’s Best Cities for Single Dads

Highlights and Lowlights:

Suburbs — the Smart, Affordable Choice: Life tends to move at a slower pace in sprawling, less populated cities, such as Naperville, Illinois (No. 1), Frisco, Texas (No. 6), and Irvine, California (No. 10).



For one, these suburbs are among the most affordable. Academics, however, is where these cities earn the highest marks. Half of our top 10 cities also tied for first place in Public Schools Quality, and six of them also have the highest shares of college-educated men.

Regional Child Care: The South and Midwest dominated the Child Care category, quite simply because child care services are cheaper here.



Our entire top 50 cities for Child Care are located in these two regions except for Salt Lake City (No. 39), Scottsdale, Arizona (No. 44), and Buffalo, New York (No. 48). California cities fill out most of the 10 worst spots.