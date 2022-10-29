Do you feel most alive at night, detest garlic, and have a habit of lurking in the shadows?



Whether you wear a cape daily or just once a year for Halloween, you can fang Lawn Love for ranking 2022’s Best and Worst Cities for Vampires.



We looked for cities with plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings — aka casket suppliers and homes with basements. We also considered deterrents like garlic festivals and sunshine, as well as community and entertainment factors, such as vampire groups, nightlife options, and vampire tours.



Check out the 10 best (and 10 worst) cities for vampires below, followed by key insights from our report. (See where your city ranks here.)

Key insights:

Northern Nosferatus vs. Southern Slayers: NYC is the ideal city for vampires, thanks to having the most potential victims, the most slaughterhouses, and the most vampire groups. Big cities like New York, Chicago (No. 2), and Seattle (No. 13) have plenty of fresh blood, nightlife options, and casket suppliers.



It’s no surprise that Surprise, Arizona, came in dead last and other sunny Southern cities fell in our ranking, with other Arizona cities plus Nevada and California taking up the bottom 10. While fewer layers of clothing might make it easier to sneak a drink through all four seasons, it’s hard to avoid the sun’s rays with maximum sunshine, minimal cloud cover, few homes with basements, and scarce casket suppliers (especially in California).

Transylvania, USA: Is Pennsylvania the Transylvania of America? Maybe so — both of the biggest Keystone State cities made their way into our top 10.



Philadelphia brings home the bronze with a high number of vampire groups and tours (No. 2 in both). Philly also has a high population, abundant nightlife options, and numerous blood drives to keep vampires well fed and entertained. Pittsburgh isn’t too far behind at No. 6, with plenty of blood centers, casket suppliers, and basements to appease sunless lifestyles.

Shadowy histories: Despite lacking in Food and Drink and Lair Safety, New Orleans (No. 15) continues to grow its vampirical legacy. NOLA has the most vampire tours due to local icons like legendary author Anne Rice and infamous vampire Jacques St. Germain.



San Francisco (No. 5) follows closely behind in tours (No. 2), thanks to the historically scary Nob Hill neighborhood. The Golden City also has plenty of blood centers, vampire groups, and nightlife options to balance out the sunshine and herb shops. Sunny Los Angeles (No. 4) impresses with the highest number of vampire-friendly nightclubs, in addition to the second highest population and numerous slaughterhouses, casket suppliers, and vampire groups.

Our full ranking and analysis are available here: https://lawnlove.com/blog/best-worst-cities-for-vampires/