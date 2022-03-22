Successful “Meat In” Day: Coloradans Supporting Ag and Local Causes

ARVADA, Colo. — Every March, producers, agricultural associations, businesses, and consumers across the country join together to recognize the contributions of agriculture during National Agriculture Week (March 20-26) and in particular, on National Ag Day (March 22). Farmers and ranchers support and feed communities across the world each day, and this week offers the opportunity for those who benefit from these contributions to celebrate and show support for the industry.





This year’s National Ag Week overlapped with “Meat In” day in Colorado, which celebrates the contributions of livestock production and agriculture, while also uplifting those in need and supporting local causes. Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) joined its counterparts and friends in the industry to celebrate the second annual “Meat In” day.





“‘Meat In’ day 2022 was another great reminder of the dedication and commitment of Colorado’s livestock industries to serve others”, commented Steve Wooten, CCA President. “We appreciate not only livestock producers for spearheading events across the state, but also consumers for joining in and celebrating the shared connections between rural and urban Colorado.”





It is reported that at “Meat In” day gatherings across the state, over 10,000 people participated in the different events and around $175,000 was raised for local groups and charities, including fire departments, FFA and 4H chapters, families in need, and programs fighting food insecurity.









For those who missed out on a “Meat In” day event or are still looking for opportunities to celebrate the industry and show support, consider supporting CCA’s commitment to contributing funds for a week of statewide distribution of beef sticks through the Beef Sticks for Backpacks program. This non-profit organization was founded with the mission to produce and distribute beef sticks into backpack programs that help feed kids facing food insecurity on the weekends. Contact the CCA office directly to make your contribution or visit https://tinyurl.com/ccasupportform

Thank you to Colorado’s beef community for all your hard work and what you provide for our communities, economy, and environment. We look forward to celebrating National Agriculture Week and celebrating our producers throughout the year.